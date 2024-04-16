Barcelona

WATCH: Ousmane Dembele scores against Barcelona again as PSG cut advantage to one

It’s been a dreadful few minutes for Barcelona. They have lost Ronald Araujo, who was sent off for a last man foul on Bradley Barcola, and they’ve now conceded to Paris Saint-Germain, which has levelled the scoreline on the night.

Raphinha gave the Catalans a dream start, scoring the opening goal to make it 4-2 on aggregate. However, Araujo’s dismissal turned the game towards PSG, who have now equalised through former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele, who fired high into the roof of the net from Barcola’s cross.

Barcelona would have loved to hang on until half time without conceding, as it would have given them the chance to regroup with 10 men. However, it means that their advantage is now only one goal, with more than 45 minutes to go for PSG to find a way to draw level.

The second half is massive, and Barcelona will need to be at their very best to stop PSG from scoring again.

