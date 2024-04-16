WATCH: Opposition coach breaks down in tears congratulating Athletic Club for Copa del Rey win

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral could not hold back the tears on Sunday night, after his side secured a point against Athletic Club in stoppage time via a Dani Parejo penalty. Not because of the point, but his emotions got the better of him while congratulating Athletic Club for their Copa del Rey victory.

Marcelino managed Athletic before Ernesto Valverde took over from him, spending 18 months in the role. During that time, he came second with Athletic in the Copa and reached another semi-final too.

Upon his return to San Mames, he gave a heartfelt speech about their Copa win, saying that football had finally been fair to the Basque giants, after 40 years without winning the competition.

“What a coincidence. I’m the third manager of Villarreal this season, and I get to come here the week after they play the Copa del Rey final. Instead of sending them a Whatsapp or speaking to them, I can give them a hug. How lovely.”

“I was here for a year and a half, and they deserve it. They suffered a lot, a lot, we suffered together. And we enjoyed other moments too. And finally they achieved what they have been aspiring to after so long. So I want to congratulate them, and say that I think football has been fair in this moment.”

“It’s impossible to fight more, in more semi-finales and finals, to finally win it. They deserve it. And I think it’s a trophy that was as desired, which is a lot, as it was deserved, and the good came for the fans, such great fans.”

Athletic certainly celebrated it in due fashion, with rumours that a million people took to the streets to party with the team on Thursday. It looked as if they would round off the week well until Parejo’s penalty robbed them of a win, cutting them four points adrift of the top four in La Liga.