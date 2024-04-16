Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona fans mistakenly throw objects at own team bus ahead of PSG showdown

Tensions are high in Catalonia ahead of Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. Xavi Hernandez’s side are in pole position to reach the semi-finals after winning 3-2 in Paris last Wednesday, and they will have eyes on completing the job.

A fiery atmosphere met the team busses near the stadium, with Barcelona fans eager to welcome their heroes ahead of the showdown clash with PSG.

When the Barcelona team bus arrived to where the crowd was located, some mistakenly thought it was PSG’s bus, and ended up throwing a number of objects at the vehicle, as was reported by RAC1.

It promises to be a fierce atmosphere at the Estadi Olimpic this season, as Barcelona aim to get the job done against PSG. A draw is enough to book their place in the last four, where they would play either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

