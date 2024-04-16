WATCH: Barcelona fans mistakenly throw objects at own team bus ahead of PSG showdown

Tensions are high in Catalonia ahead of Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. Xavi Hernandez’s side are in pole position to reach the semi-finals after winning 3-2 in Paris last Wednesday, and they will have eyes on completing the job.

A fiery atmosphere met the team busses near the stadium, with Barcelona fans eager to welcome their heroes ahead of the showdown clash with PSG.

🎥 Thousands of Barça fans waiting for the team's arrival. pic.twitter.com/Zm1VcW5D6g — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2024

Locura en Montjuic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rfZ11zcjmk — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) April 16, 2024

When the Barcelona team bus arrived to where the crowd was located, some mistakenly thought it was PSG’s bus, and ended up throwing a number of objects at the vehicle, as was reported by RAC1.

It promises to be a fierce atmosphere at the Estadi Olimpic this season, as Barcelona aim to get the job done against PSG. A draw is enough to book their place in the last four, where they would play either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.