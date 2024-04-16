“Vinicius, d*e” chants heard from section of Barcelona supporters before Champions League clash with PSG

Barcelona fans packed out the area near the Estadi Olimpic in their droves on Wednesday evening to welcome their heroes for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. Xavi Hernandez’s side only need to avoid defeat to ensure their place in the last four of the competition.

There was a disappointing moment amidst the atmosphere in Montjuic, as cameras from Carrusel Deportivo captured the moment that a section of Barcelona supporters began chanting “Vinicius, die” as they were waiting for the team busses.

‼️🗣️ Gritos de 'VINICIUS MUÉRETE' de los seguidores del Barça que esperan al equipo antes del partido de #UCL pic.twitter.com/IjGthWW7O7 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) April 16, 2024

This chant was heard at the Estadi Olimpic earlier in the season during El Clasico, and also at the Spotify Camp Nou last season. Vinicius has been a target for some Barcelona fans in the last couple of years, and it is extremely disappointing that these chants show no sign of dying out.

It’s up to Barcelona and the local police to address these continuing situations, and stamping them out as soon as possible.