Veteran forward Raul Garcia has announced his retirement from the game at the end of the season, after a career spanning two decades in the top flight of Spanish football. He currently lies third on the list of all-time appearances in La Liga on 602, just 20 behind the all-time record currently held jointly by Andoni Zubizarreta and Joaquin.

The 37-year-old started his career at Osasuna, making his debut in 2004, making a 126 appearances for Los Rojillo as a midfielder. He scored 21 goals and gave 7 assists, representing them in Europe before making a €13m move to Atletico Madrid in 2007.

There he became part of the furniture, and was converted into a target man by Diego Simeone in 2011. ‘Rulo’ Garcia would play a crucial role in Atletico’s 2014 La Liga title run, hitting 17 goals and giving 6 assists in 53 appearances, despite often coming off the bench. In total, he scored 45 and assisted 23 in 329 appearances.

📸 The photo of the day. Eskerrik asko, Raul! Let's enjoy the rest of the season together.#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/r9PcAlOqno — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) April 15, 2024

He would leave for Athletic Club in 2015, winning the Spanish Supercup in 2021, before tailing his spell with the Copa del Rey win this season. He has given one assist in 18 matches, seeing his role reduced by the strong season from Gorka Guruzeta, but he did come on in the Copa del Rey final, and converted his penalty. So far with Athletic, he s up to 356 appearances, 83 goals and 40 assists.

“The decision did not depend on winning the title or not, but this is a beautiful culmination for my career,” Garcia told the club media at Athletic.

In his explanation for the decision, Garcia explained that it was not a decision taken based on his physical shape, but rather where he was mentally. He of course finishes his career at the club he spent nearly half of his career at, and will go out during an historic season in Bilbao.

“I want people to feel proud that I have worn this shirt and defended the values ​​of this club from day one.”

“”I have left everything I have had out there, always thinking about my teammates and the club.”

🎙️ Raúl García, tras anunciar que cuelga las botas al final de esta temporada: "La decisión no dependía de ganar el título o no, pero este es un colofón precioso para mi carrera" "Me quedo con que la gente sienta orgullo por que yo haya vestido esta camiseta y defendido los… pic.twitter.com/DlfatmBhVg — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 15, 2024

Garcia is currently on 813 games, 150 goals and 70 assists over the course of his career, which would be 20 years old in October. He also won two caps for Spain, two European Supercups, a Europa League, another Copa del Rey in 2013 and another Spanish Supercup in 2015, all with Atletico.

Characterised by his gladiatorial good looks, and at time similarly physical play, Garcia was beloved by the fanbases in all three of his clubs. Loyal and robust, his battling play was often mixed in with smart play and wonderfully technical finishes.