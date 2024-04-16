Spanish police identify racial abuser of Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni as child

Spanish police have identified the culprit of racial abuse towards Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, after he gave Los Blancos and invaluable victory with a long-range strike against Real Mallorca.

After the Frenchman scored, a bottle made it onto the pitch thrown in the direction of Tchouameni, and footage emerged showing someone making a monkey gesture towards Tchouameni. Cadena SER say that the police have identified a child as the guilty party, who also threw a bottle and swore with two fingers at the Real Madrid team.

La Liga are set to pursue the matter legally against the child in question, who was at the game with a family member. It could also bring punishment for Mallorca – Getafe were recently hit with a three-game closure of a section of their stands after Marcos Acuna was abused racially, as well as a fine. This is just the latest in a number of vile incidents this season in Spanish football, in a problem that appears to be growing of late rather than shrinking.