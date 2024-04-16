Real Madrid take surprise Puerto Rican youngster on Champions League trip to face Manchester City

Real Madrid are traveling to Manchester today ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg, ahead of their clash with Manchester City. Los Blancos are looking for their first ever win at the Etihad, as they look to beat City on their own turf after a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Aurelien Tchouameni through suspension, and David Alaba adn Thibaut Courtois through injury. Otherwise he has taken the rest of his squad as well as 20-year-old winger Jeremy de Leon, as per Relevo. This is despite the fact he is not in the squad, and cannot feature.

De Leon is not part of the registered squad list, and having arrived Castellon in January, does not qualify as homegrown either. Since he has featured just five times for Castilla, all from the bench. No reason has been given for de Leon’s inclusion, but it could be that Ancelotti likes his skill set to prepare for the match in their final training session. Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, he is already on the radar of the public there, in spite of only having had third division experience so far.