Real Betis assure Manuel Pellegrini future is safe again

Real Betis President Angel Haro has told the press again that there is no question in terms of their commitment to Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini. The 70-year-old signed a new deal with the club until 2026, despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, however there has been talk about his future again.

With Betis in danger of missing out on Europe altogether for the first time during a full season with Pellegrini, there has been some suggestion that perhaps his cycle in Seville was coming to an end. However in recent weeks Betis have come out strongly to deny that chatter, as has Pellegrini. He also turned down an offer from Roma, with Haro telling MD that while they have no doubts, football is unpredictable.

“Internally there is no debate. When you lose people can speculate. We are very happy with Manuel’s work, he is happy and has a valid contract. I am surprised that this debate is generated. There is no debate. We are happy and in “In no case can we deduce from the conversations we have that there is an exit option. Then, football is also unpredictable.”

Real Betis had their traditional Feria de Abril celebrations this weekend. Rivals Sevilla were not granted a celebration by the club. pic.twitter.com/HHGiPi1IOb — Football España (@footballespana_) April 16, 2024

Regarding French international Nabil Fekir, there has been even more talk that Betis will try to offload him in the summer, as his salary outweighs his performances coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Haro said it was natural that he was taking his time back to form.

“We have to understand that he is coming off a major injury. We would all like Fekir to be like other seasons before the injury, but little by little he is gaining rhythm, he already has the quality. He also needed these bursts of encouragement.”