Predicted XIs Barcelona-PSG: Minimal changes for Catalans, Luis Enrique to pose different problems

Barcelona are bidding to return to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since their historic exit against Liverpool in 2019. They do so with an advantage, having beaten Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg.

The Blaugrana are missing Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto through suspension, while Alejandro Balde and Gavi remain injured. The only change predicted by Sport is the presence of Pedri in place of Roberto. Luis Enrique will have Achraf Hakimi back from suspension, and he is one of three changes predicted along with Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, with Nuno Mendes, Kang-In Lee and Marco Asensio dropping to the bench.

MD predict the exact same line-up for Barcelona, and only Mendes ahead of Lucas Beraldo is suggested in the PSG line-up too. It appears as if there is relative consensus on both sides, although Luis Enrique does like to spring a surprise.

Barcelona are set to field a midfield less adept at defending without the ball, and with Ilkay Gundogan further from goal, where he has been most effective this season. Meanwhile PSG’s line-up looks quicker and more direct, as they look to cause Barcelona more problems at the back.