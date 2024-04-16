Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Xavi future, €6m clause for Barcelona defender and possible Real Madrid exit

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Barcelona have defender all but locked down in spite of appealing release clause

Despite his €6m release clause, there is no concrete interest in Hector Fort, for several reasons. He’s just burst onto the scene in the first team, clubs know he wants to stay at Barcelona and that he has a lot of affection for Barcelona. They are in talks currently to adjust his contract accordingly, with a higher release clause.

There was talk of big offers, but clearly with that release clause, it would make little sense to offer more. Many clubs are aware of the clause, but none of them tried to move for him, basically because they know he will renew with Barcelona.

With Pau Cubarsi it was different last summer, there was talk that Manchester City had sounded him out, but that was before he exploded this season. Now, the situation is similar to that of Fort, Barcelona are working on a deal to extend his contract.

Rafael Marquez makes sense as Xavi replacement, but Barcelona aren’t there yet

Logically, what Sport have reported makes a lot of sense. Right now, Barcelona continue to have faith that Xavi Hernandez could stay, he still has a contract. They want him to stay because he is the cornerstone of their project, and a lot of players are growing under him.

But the information I have is that Xavi still has no plans to change his mind, and he continues to plan for his exit this summer. The Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain will be crucial, but it will be difficult to change his mind.

My feeling is that he is somewhat burned out on a personal level, at the club they know that Barcelona are everything to Xavi though, and it looks difficult to me. Barcelona think that maybe the emotional pull and the growth of the young players will be enough to change his mind.

🚨 Barca will earn €12.5M if they qualify for the UCL semis. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

Could Dani Ceballos change his mind about Real Madrid stay?

It’s true that he would like more protagonism. He just renewed with the club for four years last summer, but he will sit down with the club to discuss what route to take at the end of the season.

Naturally, when you don’t have a game time, it’s difficult to deal with. There are teams that have asked, but nothing concrete.