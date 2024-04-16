Jude Bellingham explains reason behind drop-off in Real Madrid goalscoring form

Jude Bellingham had a ferocious start to life at Real Madrid. Having joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the English international midfielder hit the ground running immediately, and in the first half of the season, he had amassed an incredible record of 17 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

However, since the start of 2024, Bellingham’s goalscoring form has gone away. In the calendar year, he has scored three times across 13 matches played, which has led to some criticism of his form from certain quarters.

Bellingham, speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, opened up on why the goals have dried up over the last few months, as per MD.

“I started very well, until January. What affects me a little bit is the (shoulder) injury, playing with discomfort, etc. At the beginning of the season I was always playing and I knew what I had to do. In the last few months my role has changed a bit, I have to work more for the team and I lose a bit of effectiveness. I’ll try to get better, I don’t mind the criticism.

“I would feel anxious in the event that the team doesn’t win, if they keep winning I’m calm. When you start scoring goals you want to keep going, but I didn’t expect to score so many goals. Now that I’ve seen that I can do it, I’ll try to do it again.”

Bellingham would love to find the back of the net on his return to England, as Real Madrid aim for a victory that would secure their place in the semi-finals. He revealed what he and his teammates need to do in order to progress in the Champions League.

“We have to defend and work as a team. We have to be brave. We have to make adjustments and be true to who we are.”