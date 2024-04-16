Jude Bellingham calls for action after another Real Madrid teammate racially abused

Racism has been a growing problem in Spanish football over the last few years, with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior having often been the target of attacks. On Saturday, it was his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni that was racially abused by a Mallorca supporter during the La Liga clash at Son Moix.

These cases have become a big problem, and it’s often been the case that the punishments handed out are not as strong as they should. Jude Bellingham wants his Real Madrid teammates to stop being targeted, and he wants more to be done by the relevant authorities, as he told the media on Tuesday (via MD).

“I didn’t know it happened (on Saturday). This is becoming an usual thing during away games. It must stop. People in power need to do more. Especially with Vini, who is affected in the way he plays. I know my teammates and it’s not fair. You have to hope that those who have to take care of you, will take care of you…”

Bellingham was speaking at his press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s showdown Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. The English international admitted that he is very excited to take to the field at the Etihad Stadium.

“These are the games I want to play. I can’t wait to be on the field and play.”