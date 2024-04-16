Diego Simeone decides on veteran as Samuel Lino replacement for Borussia Dortmund-Atletico Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid face the difficult task of finishing their Champions League quarter-final clash at Borussia Dortmund’s home stadium, although they are 2-1 ahead from last week’s first leg at the Civitas Metropolitano.

More worrying news for Diego Simeone is that Samuel Lino, one of Atleti’s best players this season, is unavailable due to suspension. The likes of Rodrigo Riquelme, Reinildo Mandava and Saul Niguez have been in the running to replace him, but Simeone has instead opted for veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

🚨 BREAKING – TONIGHT’S XI: Oblak Molina – Witsel – Giménez – Hermoso – Azpilicueta De Paul – Koke – Llorente Griezmann – Morata — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 16, 2024

Saul was injured against Girona on Saturday, but he has come through a fitness test to take his place on the Atleti bench at Signal Iduma Park. Angel Correa is also among the substitutes, despite scoring at the weekend, with Alvaro Morata still preferred despite his goalscoring woes over the last few months.

Atletico Madrid only need to avoid defeat to reach the semi-finals, so a defensive masterclass is required in Dortmund. It could be peak Simeone-ball for Los Rojiblancos.