Carlo Ancelotti confirms one Real Madrid starter for Manchester City clash, hints at key player missing out

Due to Aurelien Tchouameni being suspended for Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti has had a decision to make on who will replace the French international midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

Tchouameni could have played in defence or midfield, and his “replacement” in the latter will be Eduardo Camavinga, who impressed in last week’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti confirmed this news in his pre-match press conference (via MD).

“He believes in himself a lot, he’s been good but of course there are things he has to improve and he will surely do it because he has a lot of quality. Starter tomorrow? Yes, I think yes.”

In defence, it will be Nacho Fernandez or Eder Militao. The latter has been eased back into contention by Ancelotti after returning from a seven-month lay-off, so his chances of starting in Manchester are fairly low. Ancelotti appeared to hint at Militao not been included in the Real Madrid line-up.

“(Pep Guardiola and I) know each other very well. He can rest assured, there won’t be any surprises (from me).”