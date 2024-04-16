Carlo Ancelotti calls on Real Madrid to put last season’s demons behind them for Manchester City showdown

After last week’s 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, it’s safe to say that Manchester City are favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals ahead of Real Madrid, with the two European giants set to face off in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

That is especially the case considering last season’s semi-final clash between the two teams. On that occasion, it was also a draw in Madrid in the first leg, before Man City won 4-0 in Manchester to reach the final.

Carlo Ancelotti believes that last season’s fixture at the Etihad Stadium will have little effect on Wednesday’s fixture, as he told the media in his pre-match press conference (via MD).

“We must not look at what has happened. We have to look at tomorrow’s game taking into account last week’s game. You have to fight and be confident. The first leg and the results were evenly matched. There are 90 minutes left and we believe we have the quality to create problems.”

The odds are against Real Madrid on Wednesday, especially considering that Man City haven’t lost at home since before the 2022 World Cup. Still, Ancelotti fancies his side’s chances of ending that streak.

Statistics are there to be broken. We aren’t worried (about this record).”