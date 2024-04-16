Bayer Leverkusen confirm astronomical asking price for Barcelona and Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz was a star of the show as Bayer Leverkusen secured their first-ever Bundesliga title on Sunday. Xabi Alonso’s side won 5-0 against Werder Bremen, with the 20-year-old coming off the bench to score his first hat-trick in professional football.

Wirtz has had an incredible season with Leverkusen, having registered 17 goals and 18 assists across all competitions. Understandably, his stock is at an all-time high, with numerous clubs across Europe eyeing up a move in the coming years.

However, Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell, and if any club wants to enter into negotiations, they will have to part with an astronomical amount of money, as was confirmed by CEO Fernando Carro during an interview with Radio MARCA (via MD).

“No one is unsellable, but for less than €150m, Wirtz is not leaving.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid are just two of the clubs that have been linked with Wirtz over the last 12-18 months. The former has no chance of paying Leverkusen’s asking price any time soon, but Los Blancos may be able to, and they could if Alonso ends up as their manager in 2025 or 2026.