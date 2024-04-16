Barcelona will look for star addition down the line despite large investment in position

Barcelona feel that they will need another star forward to bridge the gap between Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque, as things stand, despite dedicating significant resources to the 18-year-old Brazilian during a time of financial strife.

Lewandowski and Roque will be Barcelona’s strikers next season, and if the Polish striker plays 50% of Barcelona’s games, his deal will be automatically extended for a further year. It had been reported by Sport that President Joan Laporta wanted to pursue Manchester City striker Erling Haaland next summer, but his €175m clause has scared them off. Laporta is keen on a star addition and enjoys putting together major deals, but Barcelona‘s financial troubles prevent him even from dreaming next summer.

🚨 Barcelona have rejected a €60m offer for Raphinha from a Premier League club. Barça are clear that they won't sell him for less than €80m. @DBR8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

Perhaps most concerning is that Barcelona feel that they need another star striker to fill the gap between Lewandowski and Roque. While the Brazilian is still very young, questions will be asked about using so much of their transfer budget on a player that is three to four years from being ready to start, when there are plenty of pressing needs in the Barcelona squad. Development is far from linear, and Roque could surprise, but it will be a worry for Cules.

