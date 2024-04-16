Barcelona transfer plans centred around two additions

Barcelona are looking ahead to a summer where they will be more frugal than ever by the looks of things, as they try to move back within their salary limit, and are able to sign without restrictions again. The upshot is that there has been as much talk about exits as there have been about signings, and there are likely to be more outgoings than arrivals.

Marcos Alonso and Oriol Romeu have been heavily linked with the exit door, while a major sale is described as a necessity by various insiders in order for Barcelona to make signings. It is no secret that Barcelona are seeking a pivot to anchor their midfield next season, with Everton’s Amadou Onana reportedly their top target. A left winger has also been mentioned as a potential option.

🚨 Apart from keeping the two Joãos at the club next season, Deco is only planning two signings: a pivot and a left-winger. It could be a calmer summer than usual. @sport pic.twitter.com/uHOlTu5Zz2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2024

Catalan daily Sport have explained that Barcelona are not intending to pursue any other positions in the transfer market, apart from trying to retain Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, and Sporting Director Deco is currently working on those two options exclusively. However he is trying to do so on a budget, and finding starting quality players under that requirement is far from easy.

Already it looks a tough ask for Deco. Interestingly various names have emerged as options for the pivot position, such as Onana, Almeria’s Dion Lopy (since discarded) and Aleix Garcia, but there has been little information available on the players Deco is scouting for the left wing position. If Brazilian winger Raphinha stays at the club, his current form there suggests he could be an alternative.