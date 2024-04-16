Barcelona receive improved offer from Nike as they are forced back to negotiation table by legal means

Barcelona will not be producing their own kits next season, save for a radical change in their dealings with kit manufacturer Nike. The American sportswear brand have succeeded in getting a temporary ruling on their contract dispute.

The Blaugrana have been trying to terminate their contract with Nike, currently running until 2028, alleging a gross breach of contract. However as per Relevo, Nike have managed to get a temporary injunction to prevent Barcelona unilaterally terminating the deal before the dispute is resolved. As such, they can only terminate the deal ahead of time with the agreement of Nike.

🚨 JUST IN: Nike have significantly increased their offer to Barcelona. The American firm want to reach an agreement for 10 years, and the proposal is one of the biggest in the history of sports sponsorship. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/LNZSaVcjC3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2024

There had been talk of Puma potentially coming in with a larger offer in recent weeks, but they would require Barcelona to untangle themselves from the Nike deal first and foremost. There is some good news for Barcelona, as per MD though. During negotiations held in Paris last week between Nike and Barcelona, the former have upped their offer in a bid to retain their contract long-term.

Nike are keen to tie Barcelona to a new 10-year deal, and will increase the fixed money that Barcelona will receive, and give them a signing bonus effective this year, which would help with Barcelona’s bid to solve their salary limit issues. However they are yet to hit the mark that Barcelona want. President Joan Laporta has seemingly told negotiation team of Rafa Yuste (VP) and Juli Guiu (Marketing VP) that he wants them to come back with the best contract in the history of sports sponsorship.