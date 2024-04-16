Barcelona President Joan Laporta contradicts Xavi Hernandez on his future – ‘It’s open’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has gone out of his way to contradict manager Xavi Hernandez regarding his future in the position. The latter has been adamant he will leave in the summer, but Lapora said the decision was not final.

Xavi made it clear on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s match against Cadiz, saying ‘I will not change my mind’, and giving the journalist a chance to ask another question. Ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain, Laporta explained that he understood Xavi’s decision to be reversible.

“We will discuss this issue at the end of the season. He is doing very well. He expressed himself in the sense in which he expressed himself, I understand that everything is open and everything is revisable. I understood that there have been circumstances that led him to do what he did. But at the end of the season we will talk. There is time to talk about it,” he told Marca.

Laporta and Barcelona are still looking to try and persuade Xavi to remain at the club beyond the summer, but as things stand at any rate, Xavi is briefing the same privately as he is publicly.

🚨 Barca will earn €12.5M if they qualify for the UCL semis. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

The Blaugrana President also put out a rallying cry to the supporters ahead of their return leg with PSG. There are still some tickets remaining for the match, but most are between €300 and €500, equivalent to a month’s rent for many people.

“We have to go and support them. These players deserve everything. We believe in them. We have all the confidence in them and they are on the way to making history. Now we are on the way to making it as we already did by winning the last league. They know it, they are aware and are very focused. They deserve it. They know that they must give their all but we must help them. We played a great game in Paris and that is why I would like the Estadi to be a great pressure cooker and in this way we will advance to the semi-finals.”