Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone on defensive return and key to match against Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given little away ahead of his side’s return leg against Borussia Dortmund, as they take a 2-1 lead into the Signal Iduna Park. One the key questions will be how they replace the suspended Samuel Lino, and whether Mario Hermoso will start the game.

The latter returned from an injury suffered against Inter in March over the weekend, while Rodrigo Riquelme looks most likely to replace Lino.

“He felt good, for sure. He is an important and special player for us. He doesn’t understand the game in any way, but has a special understanding. He can play anywhere in the defence. Riquelme gives us a lot of depth. Tomorrow we will decide.”

In terms of how he and his players were feeling, Simeone said it was a mix.

“With excitement, nerves, enthusiasm, adrenaline, responsibilities… I want to convey that the team is doing well.”

“We are working very well. We have all grown from the important results we have had in the league. That allowed us to grow within the football world. Tomorrow is going to be a good Champions League night.”

Regarding the key to progression, Diego Simeone was giving little away, beyond knowing how to handle it.

“The most important thing tomorrow is the whole thing. Whichever teams plays better, whichever team knows how to interpret all of it, is the one that will go through.

"All of them are very good, they're very fast. The 43 last week came on and killed it [Jamie Bynoe-Gittens]. He could play from the start too." Diego Simeone on what he's expecting from #BVB tomorrow night. #UCL #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/N9MEmdNfhn — Football España (@footballespana_) April 16, 2024

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has confirmed that Sebastian Haller, who got the Dortmund goal in the first leg, will be ruled out with an ankle problem, but does expect to have Jadon Sancho available.

“We took three things from the first leg: the result, which allows us to define the tie at home, the lesson of how difficult it is to play against Atletico and also the conviction that if we have a great performance we can create problems for them.”

🎙️ Axel Witsel: “The first 15 minutes will be critical.” pic.twitter.com/KoPVObsS03 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 15, 2024

In terms of what went wrong for them in the first leg, Terzic said they made too many individual mistakes.

“We made individual mistakes but we have been able to minimise them. When we play at a level like Atletico’s, those mistakes have consequences. Last season we also lost balls in dangerous areas, but we worked to prevent that from happening. The important thing was the reaction. It shows us that we are capable of reacting.”