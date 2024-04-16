Andres Iniesta closing in on offer to take first role in management

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta has spoken about possibly moving into coaching or even training to become a sporting director once he hangs up his boots, and his first chance to do so may not be far off.

The 40-year-old midfielder signed for Emirates FC after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan last summer, and moved to the United Arab Emirates in order to continue his career. He was joined there by former Barcelona teammate Paco Alcacer.

However things have not gone to plan since. Emirates FC are currently 13th out of 14 in the Emirati league. With nine games remaining, Iniesta’s team are eight points from safety. Iniesta’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but he has an option to unilaterally extend his deal by an extra year.

EFC President Youssef Al-Batran has called him the greatest signing in the history of the UAE during an interview with Al-Qahera. Diario AS carried his words as Al-Batran revealed that he would offer Iniesta a coaching job if they were to be relegated.

“If the team achieves permanence, we will open renewal negotiations with him because he is still in very good technical and physical condition. He can stay with us for two or three seasons, but if we are relegated, I will not accept a player of his value in the second tier. I will offer him the job to coach the team.”

It should be noted that Iniesta has revealed no desire to retire, and previously has noted that he wants to continue playing as long as he can before hanging up his boots. From the sounds of it, Iniesta will be able to set his terms though, and he could become a player-coach.