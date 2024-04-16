16-year-old Barcelona star with €6m release clause turns down offers from Premier League clubs

Barcelona seem to have a never-ending supply of top youngsters coming through their La Masia academy, and one of those that could be the next to make the step to the first team in the coming years is Marc Bernal.

The 16-year-old pivot is very highly-rated at La Masia, and despite only being 16 years of age, he is regularly included in the matchdays squad for Barca Atletic by head coach Rafa Marquez. If he continues on this trajectory, the first team may not be far away, especially considering that defensive midfield is an area of weakness for Barcelona.

In recent weeks, Bernal’s representatives have been approached by a number of clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. However, the teenager has turned all of these down, as he only thinks about continuing at Barcelona, as reported by MD.

Barcelona value Bernal very highly. His contract runs until 2026, and the likelihood is that this will be extended in the coming months, so that his future is tied down – and that his release clause, which sits at just €6m, is upped.