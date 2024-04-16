10-man Barcelona collapse to Champions League exit, Paris Saint-Germain into semi-finals

Barcelona’s season is now all-but over, as they have been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. Three second half goals were the difference in the end, as the French champions won 4-1 on the night, ensuring a 6-4 aggregate victory.

It was a dream start for the home side, as Raphinha scored his third goal of the tie early on, following great work from Lamine Yamal. However, the tie completely turned soon after when Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last man challenge on Bradley Barcola, who was clear on goal.

Ousmane Dembele scored against his former side before the half time interval, which had the tie poised at 4-3. But it was in the second half that PSG made their man advantage count.

Vitinha scored a lovely long-range goal to draw PSG level on aggregate, before Kylian Mbappe came to the fore. He netted a penalty after Dembele was fouled by Joao Cancelo, before scoring in the 89th minute to finalise the victory.

The result means that Barcelona’s Champions League journey is at an end. They will return to La Liga action this weekend, but their chances of overthrowing Real Madrid – who they face next – are very slim.