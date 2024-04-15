Osasuna Valencia

WATCH: Worst penalty ever? Osasuna miss out on point after stoppage time disaster

Valencia have been riding the crest of a steady wave of late, and when things are going for you, they really do help. Osasuna looked bound to equalise late on at El Sadar on Monday night, when what will already be an infamous penalty incident occurred.

After a lengthy VAR review in stoppage time, it was ajudged that Osasuna’s top scorer Ante Budimir had been fouled by Hugo Guillamon. With just over a minute remaining of the seven initially added on, Budimir then stepped up to the spot.

Trying to outfox giant Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Budimir stuttered his step, and delayed still further as he waited for the Valencia ‘keeper to move, but he did not. The result was an effort that will haunt Budimir for some time. After nine straight years of scoring from the spot, Budimir made the exception to prove the rule.

It could take a while for Budimir to see the funny side – he is just a goal behind Jude Bellingham (16) and two behind Artem Dovbyk (17) in the top scorer race in La Liga. It will be a true test of his mettle to see if he can recover his lethal form for the home stretch.

