Two key factors Barcelona are relying on to persuade Xavi Hernandez to stay

Barcelona halted their search for a replacement for Xavi Hernandez last month, with it seeming becoming clear that they wish to first focus on trying to keep the Catalan coach. A series of names were linked with the position after Xavi’s announcement, but the most likely is reportedly the first one suggested – Rafael Marquez.

The Barca Atletic coach is reportedly their alternative should Xavi follow through on his decision, but Matteo Moretto has affirmed to Football España that keeping Xavi remains their number one option.

Their chances of persuading him are currently assessed as slim, but they will try to do so. One of the arguments they will use to do so is the fact that he has brought through an exciting group of young players, and leaving would mean renouncing the chance to manage what looks like a golden generation.

The second is purely emotional; Barcelona mean the world to Xavi, and his heartstrings could be manipulated by President Joan Laporta in order to help the club out.

Xavi has been adamant so far that he will not change his decision, and has previously cited losing enjoyment in his job as one of the reasons. Depending on how highly Xavi rates Marquez, that could play a role in how desperately he thinks Barcelona neeed him next season.