Real Madrid to hang onto highly rated coach next season barring surprise offer

Real Madrid are expected to hold onto under-19 coach Alvaro Arbeloa next season, according to the latest in the Spanish capital. The rising star of the academy at Valdebebas, many had thought that he might consider other options were he not progress to managing the Castilla side this summer.

Unless he receives a surprise big offer, which is not expected currently, then he will still be there next season. Relevo say that he has already started planning out the squad for next season in the under-19s. Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez has already informed the club that he does not want to move this summer. Despite a disappointing season, with Castilla closer to relegation than promotion, and his contract expiring in the summer, the club will respect his wishes.

Arbeloa is highly rated at Real Madrid, and has been characterised as the rising star at the club in terms of coaching. In recent months, it appears he has leapfrogged Raul in a list of potential future managers of the first team, and is well-liked by President Florentino Perez. Arbeloa has previously been touted not only to coach Castilla, but also to become part of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff.