PSG fan poll confident of Barcelona Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain face a midweek make-or-break UEFA Champions League trip to Barcelona.

La Blaugrana sealed a superb 3-2 quarter final first leg win over the Ligue 1 champions elect in their first leg meeting on April 10.

However, the pressure will be on PSG to react in the return tie, as they land in Barcelona needing a win to move into the next phase.

PSG are still chasing an elusive first ever Champions League title this season but they struggled to hit top gear against Barcelona.

The contest is still tightly poised and poll by French outlet Le Parisien, indicates that 56% of voters believe Barcelona will progress into the next round, with 44% backing PSG.

However, the vote share of PSG fans is stronger in favour of their team, with 63% confident of overturning the first leg result.

The results also indicate PSG fans believe their team’s poor showing was the key factor in Paris as opposed to a strong Barcelona performance at the Parc des Princes.