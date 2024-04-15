Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Arda Guler, Marcos Alonso and Serie A star to return to Spain?

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Serie A star dreams of joining La Liga side

Luis Alberto has always had the dream of playing in Spain again, Cadiz would be his greatest wish. Today, however, the situation is not at all clear. I know that Lazio had made it clear to him in recent weeks that he would no longer be essential to the project and that they would talk about it at the end of the year.

The sudden public statements have ruined the relationship between the parties and now at the end of the season the parties will have to find a solution to say goodbye in the best possible way. If Luis Alberto wants to leave Lazio, he will have to lower his salary a lot, especially if he wants to return to Spain.

Marcos Alonso looking at future outside of Europe as things stand

Marcos Alonso has the possibility of playing in leagues outside of Europe, but nothing has yet been decided about his next step. It remains to be seen whether he gets convincing offers from teams in Europe.

Real Mallorca snub has not had an impact on Arda Guler future

Regarding Arda Guler, I can only reiterate that the plan is for him to be playing with more continuity next season. The concept of a loan deal came about for this very reason. He is a player who can have a great future at Real Madrid and the club want to manage his growth as best as possible. At the end of the year the parties will sit down to talk about the issue.

Milan looking to seal future of ex-Real Madrid forward for next season

I can confirm that Milan wants to renew Luka Jovic and Jovic wants to continue at Milan. The parties will soon sit down to reach an agreement on the renewal, during that meeting they will make the numbers work.