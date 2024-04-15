The final weeks of the La Liga season will feature a tight battle to secure a European qualification spot for the 2024/25 campaign.

Las Palmas 0-2 Sevilla

Sevilla look set to avoid a potential relegation battle in the final stages of the campaign as they sealed a 2-0 win away at Las Palmas.

Both sides have already done enough to edge themselves away from the drop zone, but Sevilla end the weekend three points behind Las Palmas, despite their victory in the Canary Islands.

Saul Coco’s early dismissal put Las Palmas on the back foot, before Youssef En-Nesyri finally put Sevilla in front before the break, and Dodi Lukebakio sealed the victory late on.

With his goal today, Youssef En Nesyri surpasses Kevin Gameiro and becomes the 5th highest goalscorer for Sevilla in the 21st century: 🇲🇱Frederic Kanoute – 136 Goals

🇧🇷Luis Fabiano – 107 Goals

🇪🇸Alvaro Negredo – 85 Goals

🇫🇷Wissam Ben Yedder – 70 Goals

🇲🇦Youssef En Nesyri – 68… pic.twitter.com/PKTmr1kGue — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) April 14, 2024

En-Nesyri heads in! ⚽ Sevilla have the opening goal against ten-man Las Palmas ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/PKK1niPK4z — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

Granada 2-0 Alaves

In the relegation battle, Granada kept their mathematical hopes of survival alive, via a 2-0 home win over Alaves.

The Andalucians end the weekend 11 points adrift of safety, with seven games left to play, but they will continue to battle on in the weeks ahead.

Two first half goals did the damage for the hosts, as Myrto Uzuni converted from the penalty spot, and Lucas Boye doubled their advantage before the break.

Granada double their lead! 🔴⚪ Lucas Boyé heads in and the hosts are two goals ahead of Alavés now ✌️ pic.twitter.com/6TPkNC1Yst — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

Alaves are now seven points above the bottom three.

Athletic Club 1-1 Villarreal

In the race for a Champions League spot, Athletic Club missed the chance to squeeze top four rivals Atletico Madrid, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal.

With La Liga almost certain to miss out on an extra Champions League place, via fifth position for next season, Athletic Club need to finish fourth to reach Europe’s premier competition.

Oihan Sancet’s wonder goal put them on course for a crucial three points in Bilbao, with Villarreal reduced to ten men at the start of the second half, but there was to be a late twist at the Estadio San Mames.

"That's one of the goals of the season – any club, anywhere in Europe!" 🗣️ Oihan Sancet with a brilliant volley to score the opening goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GrlZqSNkXb — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

Victory would have put them within two points of Atletico, but Dani Parejo’s added time penalty snatched a draw, as Villarreal edge into the top half.

A controversial end to the game! 🤯 Yuri Berchiche handles the ball in the box according to VAR, the referee awards the penalty and Dani Parejo scores ⚽ Villarreal leave San Mamés with a point to the anger of the home crowd and players who believe it's a harsh decision pic.twitter.com/XRZ86w5vEg — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

Real Sociedad 2-2 Almeria

In the final game on Sunday’s schedule, Real Sociedad also slipped in their battle for Europe, with a late 2-2 draw against rock bottom Almeria.

Sheraldo Becker and Mikel Oyarzabal had the hosts in a 2-1 lead heading into the closing moments before Adri Embarba tucked home from the penalty spot to steal a point for the visitors.

Quick response by La Real! 🔵⚪ Sheraldo Becker levels the match just two minutes after going behind 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TCPlQQrnmm — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

Almería equalise late on! 🔴⚪ Adri Embarba converts his spot kick for his second goal of the game ✌️ pic.twitter.com/M5iBL7Mbp1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 14, 2024

La Real remain in sixth place and they look well placed to join Basque rivals Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Images via Getty Images