Alaves Almeria

La Liga Round Up: Athletic Club boost European hopes as Real Sociedad falter

The final weeks of the La Liga season will feature a tight battle to secure a European qualification spot for the 2024/25 campaign.

Las Palmas 0-2 Sevilla

Sevilla look set to avoid a potential relegation battle in the final stages of the campaign as they sealed a 2-0 win away at Las Palmas.

Both sides have already done enough to edge themselves away from the drop zone, but Sevilla end the weekend three points behind Las Palmas, despite their victory in the Canary Islands.

Saul Coco’s early dismissal put Las Palmas on the back foot, before Youssef En-Nesyri finally put Sevilla in front before the break, and Dodi Lukebakio sealed the victory late on.

Granada 2-0 Alaves

In the relegation battle, Granada kept their mathematical hopes of survival alive, via a 2-0 home win over Alaves.

The Andalucians end the weekend 11 points adrift of safety, with seven games left to play, but they will continue to battle on in the weeks ahead.

Two first half goals did the damage for the hosts, as Myrto Uzuni converted from the penalty spot, and Lucas Boye doubled their advantage before the break.

Alaves are now seven points above the bottom three.

Athletic Club 1-1 Villarreal

In the race for a Champions League spot, Athletic Club missed the chance to squeeze top four rivals Atletico Madrid, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal.

With La Liga almost certain to miss out on an extra Champions League place, via fifth position for next season, Athletic Club need to finish fourth to reach Europe’s premier competition.

Oihan Sancet’s wonder goal put them on course for a crucial three points in Bilbao, with Villarreal reduced to ten men at the start of the second half, but there was to be a late twist at the Estadio San Mames.

Victory would have put them within two points of Atletico, but Dani Parejo’s added time penalty snatched a draw, as Villarreal edge into the top half.

Real Sociedad 2-2 Almeria

In the final game on Sunday’s schedule, Real Sociedad also slipped in their battle for Europe, with a late 2-2 draw against rock bottom Almeria.

Sheraldo Becker and Mikel Oyarzabal had the hosts in a 2-1 lead heading into the closing moments before Adri Embarba tucked home from the penalty spot to steal a point for the visitors.

La Real remain in sixth place and they look well placed to join Basque rivals Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Adri Embarba Dani Parejo Dodi Lukebakio Lucas Boye Mikel Oyarzabal Myrto Uzuni Oihan Sancet Sheraldo Becker Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News