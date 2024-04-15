Italian coach declares desire to coach Real Madrid – ‘There’s nowhere better’

Real Madrid’s assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has declared his desire to step up and manage the club some day, following in his father’s footsteps. Carlo Ancelotti will have been in charge for five years if he fulfils his contract until 2026, and Ancelotti junior has been mentioned as a potential successor in the past.

It seems difficult for anyone else to take over the job with the spectre of Xabi Alonso hanging over the job, but prior to his spell at Bayer Leverkusen, the idea of Davide Ancelotti or Raul Gonzalez was floated during their struggles in 2023. The former told France Football, as carried by MD, that his ultimate objective was to become the manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We signed until 2026. We have many young people and the possibility of having a very strong team in the coming years. I want to start my career as head coach but I know that I am in the best club in the world, the best place to grow. There is no set date. It will also depend on the offers. I am happy here, my family lives here, my wife is Spanish, I am close to my father… You never know. The challenge does not scare me, the goal is to become head coach here one day.”

It’s been noted in the past that Carlo often leaves the tactical during the week exclusively to Davide and the rest of his staff to work out, before coming to the final decision. Davide’s testimony certainly seems to reinforce that idea.

“He has been coaching for 30 years and he adapts. He has known how to integrate young people into the coaching staff. We found a good balance. We have modernised the way of doing things so that my father can focus on the relationship with the players. There is a lot trust, also with Francesco Mauri. Our role is simple: challenge him, challenge him. It is what he needs. For me to give my opinion is much easier because I am his son. He almost never gets angry in front of people, sometimes he leaves, he goes out to smoke and comes back. He is always the one who decides.”

The 34-year-old has already had offers in the past to take over other clubs, including at Everton, where he worked with his father for two seasons. Overall, Davide has been working with his father for 12 years since joining his staff at Paris Saint-Germain as a fitness coach, joining him for spells at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Everton and Napoli. Speaking multiple languages and working closely with the squad, he is held in high regard at Valdebebas.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press