El Clasico pair eye Premier League defender in relegation battle

Real Madrid and Barcelona are planning a summer transfer move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

Murillo has enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League after making a summer move to Nottingham from Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 21-year-old’s aggressive style has attracted consistent transfer interest despite Forest’s faltering campaign.

Forest are in the middle of a Premier League relegation battle, following a points deduction for financial rule breaches, and Murillo could be sold, if they are relegated.

A report from the Daily Mail claims clubs in the Premier League are monitoring his progress alongside interest from the El Clasico pair.

There will be no move for Murillo until Forest’s top flight fate is decided in the coming weeks but he could be available for around €20, if Forest slip down into the EFL Championship this summer.

Forest are currently one point outside of the relegation zone with five games left to play in the 2023/24 campaign.