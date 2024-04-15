Current club expecting low-ball offer from Barcelona for midfield target

Barcelona’s interest in Girona captain Aleix Garcia has been a topic for coming up to six months, since the 26-year-old openly declared his desire to play for the Blaugrana, before promptly dropping a masterful display as his side won 4-2 at Montjuic. However the economic reality of their situation means the move might not come off.

Garcia’s agent has been told by Barcelona that the Catalan giants will pursue him seriously this summer, report MD. For Girona’s part, they are expecting the Blaugrana to make a low-ball offer to open talks for the Spain international.

🚨 Girona suspects that Barcelona will not pay Aleix Garcia's €20m release clause and will instead make a lower offer to them. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/Uafqs1nvU9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

He has a clause of €20m, but Girona do not expect that to be activated by Barcelona. CEO Delfi Geli has spoken about the matter in the past, noting that only his release clause can take the matter out of their hands, while Sporting Director Quique Carcel remarked just last week that for all the talk, nobody is paying any release clauses at the moment, when asked about Garcia.

It should be said that this conflicts with previous reporting on the matter. Other sources say that Barcelona’s top priority is a holding midfielder this summer, and that they would prefer a more defensively minded pivot in that role to Garcia. The Blaugrana are unlikely to be flush for resources, and the chances of them signing two midfielders looks slim.