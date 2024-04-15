Barcelona SD Deco has interviewed Pep Guardiola recommendation to replace Xavi Hernandez – report

Barcelona appear to have hit pause on their search for a new manager, according to reporting in Catalonia, but that does not mean to say they have not explored the alternatives in recent months. One of the options most closely linked with the job in the early days was Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto de Zerbi, although he has since been ruled out.

With good reason they paused their search, as President Joan Laporta tries to persuade Xavi Hernandez to stay at the club, but either way, they have reportedly made their call on his replacement. As per Sport, Barcelona Sporting Director Deco did conduct an interview with de Zerbi during the search, however his high release clause (believed to be in excess of €14m) and his desire to remain in the Premier League have since seen him ruled out as an option.

🚨 BREAKING: If Xavi Hernández maintains his desire to leave at the end of the season, Rafa Marquéz is the number one candidate to replace him. @albert_masnou pic.twitter.com/dPZdH7nMif — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

De Zerbi was reportedly the candidate recommended to Laporta to replace Xavi by Barcelona icon Pep Guardiola, who has described the Italian as a genius in the past. Despite being in the running for a number of top positions this summer, currently it looks as if de Zerbi might not receive an offer from any of them.