Barcelona have made decision on who will succeed Xavi Hernandez if he leaves

Barcelona have made the call on who will be the replacement for Xavi Hernandez this summer, should the Blaugrana coach follow through with his decision to leave the club in the summer. As is the case with almost every decision at Can Barca currently, it will come down in no small part to the financial situation.

As per Sport, Rafael Marquez will succeed Xavi if there is no U-turn on his future. The latter will be given the chance to prove his metal in the next week or two, and if the results follow, then he could retain his position should he want to. President Joan Laporta is most keen on this option, and will try to persuade him to do so, but will request that he gives a press conference to explain why things have changed to make him stay, if that is the case.

If Xavi does leave, then Barca Atletic coach Marquez will take over. The Mexican manager is already referred to within the Barcelona offices as ‘our manager’ in private, as somebody who both Laporta and Sporting Director are on board with, and another client of Jorge Mendes, the super-agent who has heavy influence at the club.

The positive results for Barca Atletic (currently second in their Primera RFEF group), his knowledge of the academy, ability to adapt to circumstances and his relationship with Deco and Laporta are cited as reasons that he generates consensus within the club as the successor to Xavi. Also the fact that Barcelona cannot afford to spend on big wages for a new manager is an influencing factor.

The alternatives have fallen by the wayside in recent weeks. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel have not appeared to inspire those in the offices in Catalonia, with the former likely to return to Bayern Munich too. Roberto de Zerbi was interviewed for the post, but his high release clause and desire to stay in the Premier League made him an unlikely option. Hansi Flick was the only remaining candidate who was actually available, but between salary demands and his lack of experience in Spanish football, Marquez has been given the edge.

It seems the Barcelona thinking has come full circle. Before Xavi announced his exit, Marquez was heavily tipped to be drafted in as a replacement until the end of the season, something which lost momentum due to multiple media faux pas from Marquez. The Kaiser as the Mexican was nicknamed during his playing days will looks to have found himself in pole position due to a confluence of circumstance, his work, and relationships.