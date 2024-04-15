Barcelona assured of getting new deal done for defender despite concerning release clause

Barcelona are confident of sealing a new contract for 17-year-old starlet Hector Fort, despite the teenager having an appealing €6m release clause that could make him an attractive prospect for a number of sides in Europe.

As Matteo Moretto revealed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Fort’s release clause is not expected to be an issue this summer for Barcelona, with his value shooting way beyond his current release clause following some solid performances in the first team this season.

🚨 Barcelona and Marc Bernal are working on a renewal. The club hope to reach an agreement soon. @moillorens pic.twitter.com/IP4vwLWqdP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

However other sides have not even bothered to show interest or enquire properly about Fort, as there is total confidence that he will renew with Barcelona on a new contract that will include a wage rise and an increased release clause. The same is the case for Pau Cubarsi, who has a €10m release clause, and was subject to interest from Manchester City last summer.

Many expect Fort to be seen in the first-team on a number of occasions next season with Barcelona’s financial crisis likely to prevent them from major investments in squad pieces next season. The impending exit of Marcos Alonso would leave Barcelona with only Alejandro Balde and Julian Araujo as a natural full-back next season as things stand, although they are expected to try and bring Joao Cancelo back to the club next season, after his loan from City expires.