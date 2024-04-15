Atletico Madrid planning new contract for star forward

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is set to make his glorious return to the club a longer love affair, with both the club and player hoping to extend his contract.

The veteran forward has been the inspiration behind Diego Simeone’s side for the past 18 months, and Griezmann is delighted to be back at the club, and have won back the fans after his exit to Barcelona. Atletico could hardly be more demanding of Griezmann, with 29 goal contributions in 41 games at the age of 33. The French forward’s contract runs until 2026, but he has no plans to head anywhere else as things stand, say Relevo.

Griezmann has spoken about potentially heading to Major League Soccer in the future as something that would attract him, but it is hard to argue that he doesn’t have several more years at the top level based on his form in the past 12 months, arguably placing him as the best in La Liga over those 12 months.