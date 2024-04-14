“This is very unfortunate” – Borussia Dortmund sweat on key player’s fitness ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Borussia Dortmund could be without Sebastian Haller, their goalscorer at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday, for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown against Atletico Madrid, which takes place at Signal Iduma Park on Tuesday night.

The Ivorian striker started Dortmund’s victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, but had to be withdrawn after just 10 minutes after suffering a blow to the same foot that was recently injured.

As per MD, Dortmund did not sound too optimistic of having Haller available on Tuesday, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl calling the situation “very unfortunate”. Head coach Edin Terzic told the media that “he hopes Haller is not out for too long”.

🚨 UCL Watch: Sébastien Haller and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens had to be taken off for Dortmund due to injury. pic.twitter.com/dHh9tSbQxL — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 13, 2024

English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was also forced off with a back injury, although the report notes that Dortmund are more hopeful of having him available against Atletico Madrid, which is at least some good news for the Bundesliga giants.