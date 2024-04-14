Real Madrid to address Arda Guler’s fate in the summer after another non-showing against Mallorca

Arda Guler continues to have little prominence at Real Madrid. Saturday’s clash with Mallorca would have been the perfect time for the Turkish talent to accumulate minutes, with it being in between Los Blancos’ Champions League showdown with Manchester City, but in the end, he did not play a single minute again.

It’s certainly been a frustrating time for Guler, with Ancelotti continuing to overlook him. However, he is not yet looking for regular first team football elsewhere, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that no request for this has been submitted by the teenager, or any of his representatives.

🚨⚪️ Understand Arda Güler or his agents have currently not asked to leave Real Madrid on loan. No request made at this point of the season, full focus on the final weeks to help the squad then time for the Euros. 🇹🇷 Talks will take place at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/IWfjZR4sWj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2024

It will be a big summer for Guler. He will firstly be in action for Türkiye at the European Championship in Germany, and after that, he could well be on the move, if it’s decided by him, Ancelotti and Real Madrid that the best solution is to pursue a loan, where he would play much more regularly.