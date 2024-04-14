Rafa Benitez yet to cut ties with Celta Vigo as compensation package still not agreed upon

Last month, Celta Vigo announced that Rafa Benitez had been sacked as head coach. The former Valencia, Real Madrid and Liverpool manager took charge last summer, but the season until that point had been massively underwhelming for the Galicians, as they had won just 27% of their matches.

Claudio Giraldez has since assumed the role, and he has taken four points from his first three matches in charge. However, Benitez continues to linger in the background at Celta, as he has not officially cut ties with the club.

Benitez signed a three-year deal at Celta last summer, so he is due a significant severance package following his dismissal. However, the two parties have yet to come to an agreement on the amount due to the 63-year-old, as reported by MD.

Benitez wants €9m, whereas Celta Vigo believe that they only need to pay €6m, as Benitez’s contract included a break clause for the end of the 2024-25 season. It’s an issue that both parties will hope to sort as soon as possible.