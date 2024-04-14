Mallorca working with authorities to identify fan that racially abused Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni

On Saturday, during Real Madrid’s slender 1-0 victory over Mallorca, a home supporter was stopped by television cameras aiming a monkey gesture in the direction of Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored the only goal of the game at Son Moix.

It is another depressing instance of racist abuse in Spanish football. Mallorca are already aware of the incident, and they have now issued an official statement saying that an investigation to find the person responsible is already underway.

“In yesterday’s match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, images have been identified in which a person makes racist gestures. The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is collaborating with the National Police in the identification of this person.

“RCD Mallorca does not and will not tolerate any manifestation of racism and actively participates in all campaigns to eradicate this scourge that goes beyond sport.

“Once again, we would like to thank the fans for their exemplary behaviour. That an isolated case does not tarnish the respect and sportsmanship of Mallorcanism.”