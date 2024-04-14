“I saw a comment about my daughter” – Mallorca star reveals extent of abuse received after Copa del Rey final

Pablo Maffeo was one of several Mallorca players in tears after last weekend’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Athletic Club. In the aftermath of the showpiece event in Seville, a number of social media users used pictures of the Spanish-Argentine defender to poke fun, but others took it too far.

Maffeo closed his social media accounts earlier this week because of the abuse received, which he revealed to DAZN Espana – after Mallorca’s defeat to Real Madrid – had become personal, as per Marca.

“For me to be told things by three idiots doesn’t affect me. It’s affected my family the most. I simply closed the networks because I saw a comment about my daughter, and rather than get into the trap and get hot and tell someone to f*** off, I closed my accounts. I just used them to read things, it doesn’t affect me.”

🗣️ Maffeo, sobre el hate recibido en redes "A mí que tres idiotas me digan cosas no me afecta. Me cerré las redes porque vi un comentario hacia mi hija"#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IovNQ7Zctb — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 13, 2024

Social media abuse has undoubtedly become a problem for notable people, especially footballers, being abused, as there is often little to no consequences. It’s another problem facing Spanish football.