Interest growing in Real Betis star as Brighton and Benfica join race, departure is highly expected

Juan Miranda has had a difficult season, which has been plagued by inconsistency. However, he was excellent during Real Betis’ victory over Celta Vigo on Friday, and scored the opening goal at the Benito Villamarin.

Miranda’s future has been the subject of increased speculation over the last few months. He was very close to join AC Milan in January, but a deal could not be agreed with Betis, which has since caused the Italian giants to stop their interest in the former Barcelona left-back.

Miranda’s contract is up at Betis in the summer, and he is expected to depart. According to Estadio Deportivo, he won’t be short of suitors, with Brighton and Hove Albion and Benfica joining Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund in the race for his signature.

At this stage, Real Betis have no plans to offer Miranda a new contract. He is set to leave alongside Lyon-bound Abner Vinicius, as Los Verdiblancos aim to overhaul their left-back department in the summer.