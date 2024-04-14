Bayern Munich prepare Miguel Gutierrez summer move

Bayern Munich are planning a summer transfer move for Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

The Bundesliga giants are planning a slew of squad changes in the coming months after seeing their domestic title lost to arch rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

The sole focus for Bayern Munich in the final weeks of 2023/24 campaign is to battle on in the UEFA Champions League as they head into the last eight.

Despite the incoming change of manager at the Allianz Arena in 2924, Bayern Munich are expected to respond, and new players are on the agenda.

As per the latest update from Marca, former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is a possible option to step in as the new manager in Bavaria, and Gutierrez is an option to bolster his squad.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be considering a move for Gutierrez ahead of the new campaign, but Bayern Munich are in a position to offer a greater first team role, if he looks to move on from Girona in 2024.