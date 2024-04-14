Bayern Munich make their move for Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid icon wanted for vacant manager’s position

Having missed out on Xabi Alonso, who announced earlier this month that he will be staying on as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich have now moved on another managerial candidate: Zinedine Zidane.

Thomas Tuchel announced earlier this year that he will be stepping aside at the Bavaria-based side in the summer, so a new manager will be needed for next season onwards. Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021, is a leading target, and Marca have reported that initial contacts have been made by Bayern.

In recent days, Bayern contacted Zidane’s agent to convey their interest in appointing him as Tuchel’s successor. Club officials want to known whether Zizou would be interested in returning to the bench this summer with them.

Zidane has turned down multiple job opportunities in the three years since he left Real Madrid, but Bayern may be the biggest club that he has been offered a chance with. It remains to be seen whether he is open to taking the reins at the Bundesliga giants.