Bayern Munich defend signing of Spanish international winger – “I don’t think it was a mistake”

It’s safe to say that Bryan Zaragoza has had a very difficult start to life at Bayern Munich. The Bavaria-based giants signed the 22-year-old from Granada in January, having originally agreed a deal for the summer, but despite arriving early, he has barely played.

In total, Zaragoza has played about 55 minutes since arriving at Bayern during the winter, despite being readily available throughout. It has meant that he has lost his place in the Spanish national team, and will almost certainly miss out on Euro 2024.

Zaragoza’s adaptation at Bayern has been publicly addressed by head coach Thomas Tuchel, but despite this, they are happy with his signing, as stated by sporting director Christoph Freund, as per MD.

“I don’t think it was a mistake to sign him. In the last two or three weeks, there has been a clear upward trend in his adaption. Of course from the outside it doesn’t look like that.”

“He’s becoming more and more popular. I even think it was good that he came in the winter and not in the summer.”

Zaragoza will hope for better fortunes at Bayern next season, and he will surely be targeting a return to the Spain set-up at that time.