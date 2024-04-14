Barcelona starlet makes 600km journey to play for B team after missing out on first team debut

Barcelona named a much-rotated side for Saturday’s victory over Cadiz, with one eye on the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, taking place on Tuesday at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. Despite Xavi Hernandez making nine changes, there was no place in the line-up for Mikayil Faye.

The young centre-back is rising in prominence at Barcelona, and he has been included in three of their last four squads in La Liga. However, he was not called upon at the Nuevo Mirandilla, not even from the bench.

Faye has put that disappointment behind him quickly, as his attention has now turned to playing for Barca Atletic on Sunday, as they face Unionistas in the First Federation. As per Sport, the Senegalese will be making the almost-600km journey from Cadiz to Salamanca to play for Rafa Marquez’s side, where he has been a regular this season.

Despite the setback against Cadiz, Faye is still expected to make his Barcelona first team debut in the next few weeks. Club officials rate him very highly, and he will be a regular fixture in the senior squad from next season onwards.