Barcelona player closer to leaving Europe this summer due to lack of offers

That Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will not be continuing at the club beyond the end of the season, when his contract expires, is a poorly kept secret, but there is still little certainty on where his future lies next season.

The veteran left-back contributed as a rotational option last season for Barcelona, but a four-month absence due to back surgery has kept him limited this year, and even before that Alonso was being used sparingly.

There have been consistent links to Atletico Madrid, who have history of picking up ageing Barcelona players, with Cadena SER even claiming that Alonso had an agreement on terms with Los Colchoneros. Few other sides have been linked to Alonso in the meantime.

🚨🇪🇸 Pending confirmation: There is an agreement in place between Marcos Alonso and Atlético Madrid.@ellarguero pic.twitter.com/pwdSM5gQ7h — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 1, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has told Football España that Alonso is yet to receive a ‘convincing offer’ from a European side. As things stand, the options he has available to him are outside of European football, but Alonso has not yet made a call, and is likely to wait some time before doing so.

It’s been a frustrating season for Alonso, who would have seen plenty of game time following Alejandro Balde’s injury, had his own fitness issues not got in the way. So far this season he has played just 389 minutes across 8 games, 5 of which were starts. It looks as if Atletico have not yet decided to shoot their shot with Alonso yet at any rate though.