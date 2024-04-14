Barcelona defender outlines summer transfer exit plan

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has confirmed his plan to leave the club this summer.

Dest is aware his role in Catalonia is unlikely to change, despite the incoming managerial upheaval at the club, and Barcelona are happy to let him leave.

The USA international has not made a senior Barcelona appearance since 2022 and he accepted an offer to join PSV on a season long loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

A move back to the Netherlands has revived Dest’s stuttering career with PSV closing in on the Eredivisie title this season.

PSV are willing to activate Dest’s €10m transfer clause, as per their agreement with Barcelona, and director of football Earnie Stewart previously indicated talks are ongoing, with a deal close to completion.

Dest has now indicated his own preference to stay in the Netherlands, as PSV and Barcelona complete the final terms of his exit package from Catalonia, after joining Barcelona in 2020.

“PSV is happy with me and I’m enjoying my time here. My future? Time will tell. Barcelona? No, I want to continue developing”, as per quotes from Diario AS.