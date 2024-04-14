Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni will be a vital absentee ahead of the midweek trip to Manchester City.

Los Blancos head to Manchester looking to push on to the UEFA Champions League semi finals following a 3-3 draw in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team are on course to win the La Liga title in the weeks ahead but European competition remains a major hurdle.

Ahead of the trip to Manchester, Ancelotti is expected to tweak his line up, and defence is a vital call.

Tchouameni has stepped in at centre back since the start of 2024 and the French international has become first choice in the role for Ancelotti.

He will miss the return leg in Manchester due to suspension, and Ancelotti’s decision over his replacement remains unconfirmed, between Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao.

Nacho is the favourite to start at the Etihad Stadium, after coming through 90 minutes in the 1-0 win in Mallorca, with Militao still short on match fitness.